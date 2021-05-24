The Family Business by Keel Hunt

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The city of Nashville has been blessed with a number of entrepreneurial family businesses that have become national leaders in their industries.

That includes the Ingram family.

In fact, one of their companies is Ingram Content.

It has become a $2 billion business in annual revenues over the past 50 years.

In his latest book, local journalist and author Keel Hunt has chronicled the rise of Ingram to become the country’s largest book wholesaler, print on demand company and the largest independent book distributor in the U.S.

