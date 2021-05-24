Watch
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

The Family Business by Keel Hunt

items.[0].videoTitle
The city of Nashville has been blessed with a number of entrepreneurial family businesses that have become national leaders in their industries. That includes the Ingram family. In fact, one of their companies is Ingram Content. It has become a $2 billion business in annual revenues over the past 50 years. In his latest book, local journalist and author Keel Hunt has chronicled the rise of Ingram to become the country’s largest book wholesaler, print on demand company and the largest independent book distributor in the U.S. Author Keel Hunt joins Pat Nolan.
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 18:46:12-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The city of Nashville has been blessed with a number of entrepreneurial family businesses that have become national leaders in their industries.

That includes the Ingram family.

In fact, one of their companies is Ingram Content.

It has become a $2 billion business in annual revenues over the past 50 years.
In his latest book, local journalist and author Keel Hunt has chronicled the rise of Ingram to become the country’s largest book wholesaler, print on demand company and the largest independent book distributor in the U.S.

Author Keel Hunt joins Pat Nolan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast