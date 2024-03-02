Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Inside Politics

The Future of Tennessee State University

State Senator Charlane Oliver (D-Nashville) is our guest.
State Senator Charlane Oliver joins Inside Politics to discuss proposals dissolving the TSU board of trust and other issues facing the legislature this session.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 19:00:00-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senator Charlane Oliver, who represents the District 19 (which includes TSU campus), joins Inside Politics to discuss why some lawmakers deem it appropriate to dissolve the TSU Board of Trust.

