The January 6 Insurrection: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A little over a year and a half after it occurred, the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol went prime time Thursday night. The House Select Committee that has been investigating what happened and who is behind it, held the first of six public hearings on what it found. The sessions are expected to receive live coverage on almost all the nation’s TV networks and media platforms. After all the leaks, the sometime bombshell disclosures from the committee, the court fights and even some indictments bringing contempt of Congress charges against some of those not providing information, what else is left to learn about what happened, and who was involved in planning it? Does the committee have a compelling case? And if so, what does the congressional group hope will happen? Finally, do the voters care or have they moved on?

This week on INSIDE POLITICS to discuss these and other questions and issues growing out of all this are Democratic analyst Larry Woods and Republican Bill Phillips. We thank these gentlemen for joining us again.