The Latest Headlines before Nov. 3 Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier this week Brent Taylor did not deny he sent unsolicited nude photos to women in 2021. President and Editor of Nashville Banner Steve Cavendish says, "It takes him off of whatever narrative he was trying to make in the race about Pearson. And he's now spent, you know, two or three days talking pretty much nonstop about this. He's had to go on some talk radio and plead his case. He's had to do a lot of interviews. And because these are confirmed. By him...I think it's because they knew that there was no way to, there was no way to kind of, it would have been exponentially worse if he denied it. And then someone came forward with proof."

Host Ben Hall and Cavendish also go over Trump's affect on US House races, the governor's race, and Districts 7 and 5.