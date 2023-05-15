Watch Now
The Latest in Ukraine

We are joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz with Vanderbilt University to get an update on the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Dr. Thomas Schwartz with Vanderbilt joins Pat on this edition of Inside Politics to update us on the Ukraine War 450 days in.
Posted at 2:30 PM, May 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Thomas Schwartz of Vanderbilt University joins Inside Politics to update us on the status of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly 450 days in.

