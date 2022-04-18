The New Nashville Banner Returns: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — THE NASHVILLE BANNER was the city’s afternoon newspaper from 1876 until it shut down its presses in 1998. Now THE BANNER is back as an online news service with its first stories becoming available late last week. Steve Cavendish, a long-time journalist and former editor of THE NASHVILLE SCENE, is one of the prime movers behind creating the new BANNER. Steve is the President and Editor of the new online news service. And he is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.