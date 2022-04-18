Watch
NewsChannel5 +Inside Politics

Actions

The New Nashville Banner Returns: Inside Politics

Steve Cavendish - Nashville Banner
THE NASHVILLE BANNER was the city’s afternoon newspaper from 1876 until it shut down its presses in 1998. Now THE BANNER is back as an online news service with its first stories becoming available late last week. Steve Cavendish, a long-time journalist and former editor of THE NASHVILLE SCENE, is one of the prime movers behind creating the new BANNER. Steve is the President and Editor of the new online news service. And he is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 13:27:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — THE NASHVILLE BANNER was the city’s afternoon newspaper from 1876 until it shut down its presses in 1998. Now THE BANNER is back as an online news service with its first stories becoming available late last week. Steve Cavendish, a long-time journalist and former editor of THE NASHVILLE SCENE, is one of the prime movers behind creating the new BANNER. Steve is the President and Editor of the new online news service. And he is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap