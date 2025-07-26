Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"The new normal is not normal": Democratic Lawmaker Talks Tennessee Politics

Rep. Caleb Hemmer, Tennessee State Representative - House District 59
On this episode of Inside Politics, host Ben Hall welcomes Tennessee State Rep. for House District 59, Caleb Hemmer, to respond to several topics that were discussed on last week's episode with Speaker Cameron Sexton. Topics include the 7th Congressional District race, school vouchers and Nashville's relationship with the legislature. Inside Politics is now a podcast! Just search "Inside Politics Nashville" wherever you download your podcasts and start listening. A new episode is posted every Friday evening.
Inside Politics is now a podcast!
Just search "Inside Politics Nashville" wherever you download your podcasts and start listening. A new episode is posted every Friday evening.

