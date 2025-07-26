"The new normal is not normal": Democratic Lawmaker Talks Tennessee Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, host Ben Hall welcomes Tennessee State Rep. for House District 59, Caleb Hemmer, to respond to several topics that were discussed on last week's episode with Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Topics include the 7th Congressional District race, school vouchers and Nashville's relationship with the legislature.

