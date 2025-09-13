Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Race for TN-07 congressional Seat PART 4

Republican Gino Bulso, Democrat Vincent Dixie, and Republican Matt Van Epps are our guests.
We continue our interviews for TN -07 Congressional District with Gino Bulso, Vincent Dixie and Matt Van Epps
Inside Politics continues a 5 week project to introduce you to the candidates who would like to be your U.S. Representative for TN-07. We offered all Democrat and Republican candidates the opportunity to sit down with Ben Hall for an interview before the Primary election. By random drawing after the interviews were completed, we present the next 3 candidate’s interviews on Friday, September 12.

Candidate interviews on this show are: Gino Bulso (R), Vincent Dixie (D), Matt Van Epps (R).

 NewsChannel 5+ can be seen of Comcast/Xfinity Ch. 250, Spectrum/Charter Ch. 182 and over the air on Ch. 5.2.

Inside Politics also streams live Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 3pm on our website: https://www.newschannel5.com/live3 as well as the NewsChannel 5 Now app on Connected TVs through Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV, etc.

The episode will air throughout the weekend on NewsChannel 5+ on Sat. at 5:30am & 3pm, Sun. at 1am, 9am&7pm, Mon. at 2:30pm and Tues., 3pm unless pre-empted.

