The Race to be Nashville's Next Mayor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, Pat Nolan is joined by David Plazas, Opinion and Engagement Director for The Tennessean, to discuss the first major mayoral debate in which he helped moderate. This debate was hosted by Belmont University, The Tennessean, NewsChannel 5, American Baptist College and the League of Women Voters.
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 10:58:54-04
