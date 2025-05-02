The State of Metro Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Host Ben Hall invites Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to discuss his State of Metro Address from May 1st. Keypoints discussed were property taxes and the last property assessment, the economy, tourism, programs affected by Federal Funding cuts as well as the multi-state lawsuit, immigrant ICE activity, WeGo and Choose How You Move, Axon Fusus, reaction to accusations against Chief John Drake, General Hospital, the mayor's relationship with state legislators, and the East Bank development.

