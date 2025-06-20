The State of Tennessee Children in DCS Custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2020 Tennessee's DCS was under Federal court oversight due to a lawsuit filed by Brian A. The oversight ended in 2017. Tennessee was mandated to overhaul it's foster care system and implement measures to improve child welfare outcomes. Now in 2025, new complaints of multiple and unstable placement of children, sub-standard living conditions, overdue stays at assessment centers, high turnover rate for caseworkers, over-burdening workers with 4-5x as many cases than average, as well as not keeping track of children, providing inadequate mental and physical care and shackling children when taking them off sight for doctor's visits. Marcia Lowry, Executive Director of A Better Childhood and host Ben Hall outline the state-wide problems of Tennessee's Children in DCS Custody.