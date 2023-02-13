WTVF-NASHVILLE — John Vile from MTSU joins Pat Nolan to analyze the State of the Union Address and the reactions that ensued, as well as the address' history back to the first one by George Washington in 1790.
The State of the Union
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 17:49:24-05
