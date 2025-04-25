The Tennessee Legislative Session Recap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representative William Lamberth the TN House Majority Leader and host Ben Hall break down the main bills passed that will turn into law July 1st and bills that were rolled to the next session. Some topics include the Education Freedom Act which allows 20,000 scholarships of $7,295.00 for each school year to be used for a student's tuition at a private school; HB 0793 and SB 0836 that would require identifying non-resident children in schools and imposing a charge to parents for their child's education; information about the Antioch High School shooting; Jillian's Law; and the relationship between the state legislature and the city of Nashville.