The TN-07 Congressional Race - The IndependentsT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fiercely competitive TN-07 Congressional race with Democrat Aftyn Behn and Republican Matt Van Epps is underway. But 4 other names will be on the ballot for the General Election, December 2nd. We continue our coverage by introducing you to 3 of the 4 Independent candidates who want your vote to represent District 7 in Washington. Teresa "Terri" Christi, Jon Thorp and Bobby Dodge join host Ben Hall to tell us why you should vote for an Independent candidate. Robert James Sutherby declined our invitation due to a scheduling conflict.

All candidates on set believe that most Americans align with their values but Independents are under represented. The 3 candidates tend to skew conservative, but each candidate have distinct differences. All three candidates are disillusioned by a 2 party system and feel those parties have lost touch with constituent issues.

Plus hear one candidate's issue with PAC support that he didn't ask for or knew about and who may be behind it.