NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democratic Analyst Larry Woods and Republican Analyst Bill Phillips join this edition of Inside Politics to discuss political news on the national, state, and local level.
This Week in Politics with Larry Woods and Bill Phillips
Democratic Analyst Larry Woods and Republican Analyst Bill Phillips join this edition of Inside Politics.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 15:51:50-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.