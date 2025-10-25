TN-07 Congressional Race- Aftyn Behn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democratic Primary Winner Rep. Aftyn Behn will face Republican Matt Van Epps Dec. 2nd in the General Election for U.S. Representative for theTN-07 Congressional District. Aftyn Behn returns to Inside Politics to answer more questions from host Ben Hall. Behn touts her campaign as "grassroots energy and not taking Corporate PAC money." She considers herself an angry social worker who will fight for Tennesseans. Behn said, "This race is not about left vs. right but top vs. bottom." She is running to "make life affordable for Tennesseans and reverse cuts from the Big Ugly Bill." Behn says her main priority if elected will be increasing wages, decreasing costs and ensuring and improving our quality of life in Tennessee. She will work to bring back ACA Marketplace subsides for over 600,000 Tennesseans, restore TennCare, and roll back tariffs that are squeezing Tennessee farmers to bankruptcy. Behn says, "If you think things are going well, I'm not your candidate. If you are upset with the cost of living and the chaos of our federal and state government, then I am your candidate because I will go to Washington to fix it. "