TN-07 Congressional Race Analysis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Political Strategist Tucker Karnes, Public Affairs for Cooley Public Strategies breaks down the highly contested TN-07 Congressional Race. Karnes joins host Ben Hall to analyze the dramatic numbers from the special election comparing them to the November 5, 2024 race between Democrat Megan Barry and Republican Mark Green. With Megan Barry pulling in over 120,000 votes just a year earlier, the Aftyn Behn campaign's primary mission was mobilizing Democratic voters. What other critical factors contributed to a 13 point swing from Republicans in 2024 to 2025? Which counties delivered the biggest impact? Will this voting pattern reshape the 2026 mid-terms? What does this mean for District 5's U.S. House seat up in 2026?

