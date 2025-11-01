TN-07 Congressional Race- Matt Van Epps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican Primary Winner Matt Van Epps will face Democrat Aftyn Behn December 2nd in the General Election for U.S. Representative for the TN-07 Congressional District. Matt Van Epps returns to Inside Politics to answer more question from host Ben Hall. Van Epps says his experience in the military and small business while still serving National Guard helped him win the primary. Van Epps says his goals if elected will be multifaceted. "Driving down the cost of living, driving our economy, decreasing inflation are all incredibly important and will be a priority on day one." He will also prioritize the military and veterans. "The first bill will be a bill for veterans." He also answered questions about his allegiance to Donald Trump and a possible 3rd term as president, the impact of tariffs on Tennessee farmers, his view on the Epstein files, ACA subsides and SNAP benefits. When asked about his war chest and PAC money, he said he is honored by the support.