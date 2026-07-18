TN Primary Review- Voting is Underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With early voting July 17-August 1, the political landscape is in full motion. Editor-In-Chief for Tennessee Lookout Holly McCall and host Ben Hall go over the candidates you will vote for in the Primary Election. The two cover Republican and Democratic candidates for Tennessee Governor and various U.S. Congressional district races.

McCall says after the Republican super majority created new districts, politics in Tennessee is center stage, "There's been a lot of conversation about the fact that there have been no debates or forums. And quite frankly, it's been many years since that we saw like a head to head debate between candidates, but as least a forum where the candidates can answer questions and talk about issues. " McCall sees a pattern, "Over the last decade, we've seen an unwillingness with Republican candidates or elected officials to engage with Democrats, in part because they feel like in a super red state they don't have to, but it is unusual that we're not seeing a forum between these three Republicans. And that lies largely, almost entirely, I would say with US Senator Marsha Blackburn, who has failed to respond. I'm on the board of the Tennessee Press Association. We asked her to participate in a forum. She didn't respond." NewsChannel 5 also asked Blackburn to participate in a forum with John Rose and Monty Fritts. She declined.

