NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Senator Jack Johnson will be confirmed as Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Senate when the Tennessee Legislature begins a new session in January 2027. He told NewsChannel 5 reporter Ben Hall "As I approach this office, I want to make sure that all voices can be heard. I want to make sure that the trains run on time and that we're representing the wishes of our constituents." He credits his mentor Lt. Governor Randy McNally with his approach.

Johnson discusses his priorities and his method. Johnson says, "The trick is to be able to sit down and have a good productive conversation to identify those points of disagreement, work through those when we can, and at the end of the day, come up with really, really good public policy."

