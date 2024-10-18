Watch Now
Transit Update & More with Mayor O'Connell

Ben Hall fills in and sits down with Mayor Freddie O'Connell.
Mayor Freddie O'Connell joins this edition of Inside Politics to explain why transit will benefit all Nashvillians, and to update viewers on current issues impacting the city.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How will transit benefit all of us? How will it help with access to food, greenways, and excursions? Find out on this edition of Inside Politics.

