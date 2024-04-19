Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Inside Politics

Actions

Trump on Trial: Week 1

John Vile, MTSU Political Science Professor and Honors College Dean, is our guest.
John Vile (MTSU) joins us to recap the first week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 19:09:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in history, a former president stands trial for criminal charges. To break down the process is MTSU Political Science Professor John Vile.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community