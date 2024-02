NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ukraine-Russia conflict is approaching its second anniversary. Concurrently, the Israel-Hamas war just passed it's four-month mark. How has U.S. involvement affected the progress of each conflict and for how long will it continue?

On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Vanderbilt Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science, Dr. Thomas Schwartz, to discuss the United States involvement in both conflicts.