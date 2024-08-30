NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Professor of History and Political Science at Vanderbilt University, updates viewers on the current situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Ukraine and Middle East Update
Thomas Schwartz with Vanderbilt University is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Professor of History and Political Science at Vanderbilt University, updates viewers on the current situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.