NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Vanderbilt University History and Political Science Professor, Thomas Schwartz, to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine War, One Year Later
Thomas Schwartz - Vanderbilt University History and Political Science Professor
Posted at 6:50 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 08:00:51-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.