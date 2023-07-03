Update on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ever since it began, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had its unexpected twists and turns. This week on Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science at Vanderbilt University, to give us an update on the Russian Invasion.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 16:34:26-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ever since it began, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had its unexpected twists and turns. This week on Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science at Vanderbilt University, to give us an update on the Russian Invasion.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.