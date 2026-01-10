Venezuelan Politics and US Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the recent military action in Venezuela, what is America's current approach to foreign policy? Thomas A. Schwartz, Ph.D. Vanderbilt University Professor of Political Science and US Foreign Relations joins host Ben Hall as they discuss how this current action by the Trump administration is different from the Cold War and H.W. Bush's approach in the first Iraqi War. Schwartz compares Bush engaging with the United Nations to sanction a united coalition under UN law to invade Iraq while Trump "doesn't worry about international law, getting international approval and just acts on the basis of the president's sense of national interest."

