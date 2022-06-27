Vice Mayor Shulman on Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is always a long month for Nashville’s Metro Council. June is budget month. That means, even in years like this year, when no property tax increase is being considered, the Council spends weeks of long hours in committee reviewing what the mayor recommends. The Council has now approved a record $2.9 billion dollar spending plan. What challenges lie ahead both in managing this budget and the other issues that lie ahead for Nashville? To discuss that with us on INSIDE POLITICS is Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, who is the presiding officer of the Council. We thank the Vice Mayor, for joining us!