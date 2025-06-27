War and Peace in the Middle East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Although President Trump campaigned on the slogan "America First", he ordered bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities as a preventative attack on Iran intervening in the Israel/Iran conflict. What will be the consequences? Did we prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons? How will the rest of the world respond the next time this problem occurs? Did the president ignore the Constitution without the approval of Congress? Lipscomb University Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Susan Turner Haynes and host Ben Hall dig through the intel and discuss Iran's nuclear capabilities, their allies' involvement and nuclear proliferation throughout the world. Plus, how concerned should we be with Russia and China's nuclear arsenal?