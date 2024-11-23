NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot has happened in Washington since the November 5th election and the inauguration is still nearly two months away. Here to discuss how the federal government may and should move forward is former Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper, who represented Tennessee's 5th Congressional District from 2003 to 2023.
Washington's Reaction to the November 5th Election
Former Congressman Jim Cooper (D-TN 5th District) is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.