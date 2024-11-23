Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Inside Politics

Actions

Washington's Reaction to the November 5th Election

Former Congressman Jim Cooper (D-TN 5th District) is our guest.
Former Congressman Jim Cooper is our guest on Inside Politics, sharing thoughts on how the federal government should move forward following the election.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot has happened in Washington since the November 5th election and the inauguration is still nearly two months away. Here to discuss how the federal government may and should move forward is former Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper, who represented Tennessee's 5th Congressional District from 2003 to 2023.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community