What Has the New Metro Council Achieved so Far?

Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson is our guest.
Vice Mayor Angie Henderson joins us on this edition of Inside Politics to highlight the accomplishments of the new Metro Council and what still needs to be done.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How has Metro Council performed in terms of of budget and policy? What other issues remain that must be addressed? Find out on this edition of Inside Politics.

