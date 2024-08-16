NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How has Metro Council performed in terms of of budget and policy? What other issues remain that must be addressed? Find out on this edition of Inside Politics.
What Has the New Metro Council Achieved so Far?
Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson is our guest.
