What to Expect in this Legislative Session
The 110th General Assembly began its second year of work here in Nashville last Tuesday.But even though there may not be a major issue of focus for this year’s legislative term, you know our representatives will find plenty of things to debate and several things to fight over between now and spring. We could see some previous hot-button bills resurface (the bathroom bill and making the Bible the state’s official book come to mind). Even other old controversies will return in a different form as there are efforts to allow liquor and grocery stores to sell liquor and wine on Sunday. To take an in-depth look at what to expect from our lawmakers in the weeks to come, our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week is the Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor Randy McNally.
What to Expect in this Legislative Session
To take an in-depth look at what to expect from our lawmakers in the weeks to come, our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week is the Speaker of…
Do Better Law
Co-Chair of Stand Up Nashville Odessa Kelly, and President of the Central Labor Council of Nashville Vonda McDaniels OpenLine to discuss the…
How the Judicial System Becomes Involved in...
How the judicial system becomes involved in aging issues, specifically probate, conservatorships and mediation.
HiTouch Business Services
HiTouch Business Services provides clients a single source for virtually everything businesses need to operate.
Healthcare Bluebook
Dr. Jeff Rice of Healthcare bluebook provides free online tools designed to enable consumers to understand how much they should pay for…
Can the Titans make it to the Super Bowl?
We are just a few days out from the Titans biggest test in recent history. Many have acknowledged that in order for any team to win the…
How do you feel about Mariota now?
A lot of the blame has been put on the shoulders Titans QB Marcus Mariota for this up and down season. Many have even called for…
Elk Tag Recipient
Elk tag recipient Kim Mayfield joins the Southern Woods and Waters crew to tell the incredible story of a recent buck hunt.