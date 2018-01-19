What to Expect in this Legislative Session

The 110th General Assembly began its second year of work here in Nashville last Tuesday.But even though there may not be a major issue of focus for this year’s legislative term, you know our representatives will find plenty of things to debate and several things to fight over between now and spring. We could see some previous hot-button bills resurface (the bathroom bill and making the Bible the state’s official book come to mind). Even other old controversies will return in a different form as there are efforts to allow liquor and grocery stores to sell liquor and wine on Sunday. To take an in-depth look at what to expect from our lawmakers in the weeks to come, our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week is the Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor Randy McNally.