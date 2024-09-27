Watch Now
What to Expect When Watching the Vice-Presidential Debate

Austin Peay State University Professor of Political Science Michael Bednarczuk is our guest.
Austin Peay State University professor of political science Michael Bednarczuk is our guest on this edition of Inside Politics detailing how and if the vice-presidential debate will change voters' minds.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 change voters' minds? How much of an impact will it have on poll results? Find out what our guest, Michael Bednarczuk, has to say.

