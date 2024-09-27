NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 change voters' minds? How much of an impact will it have on poll results? Find out what our guest, Michael Bednarczuk, has to say.
What to Expect When Watching the Vice-Presidential Debate
Austin Peay State University Professor of Political Science Michael Bednarczuk is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1 change voters' minds? How much of an impact will it have on poll results? Find out what our guest, Michael Bednarczuk, has to say.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.