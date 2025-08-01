Who is running for District 7 Congressional Seat?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Inside Politics, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell joins host Ben Hall as they review the 4 Democratic candidates for the District 7 primary election October 7th and what their plan is to win the congressional seat December 2nd in the general election.

Campbell also discusses the Elon Musk Tesla Tunnel that she calls a decision made "behind closed doors...without public comment and input". She also mentions the exclusion of State Representative Justin Jones from the meeting even though the tunnel affects his district. Campbell also talks about the arrest of young democrats after a county commission meeting in Putnam County. Campbell believes we all need to participate in democracy, have interest in what is happening in our districts, and go to county commission and school board meetings.