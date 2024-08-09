Who Is Tim Walz?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join the program as analysts to discuss Kamala Harris's VP selection and both sides' strategies to winning the ticket in November.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join the program as analysts to discuss Kamala Harris's VP selection and both sides' strategies to winning the ticket in November.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.