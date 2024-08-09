Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Inside Politics

Actions

Who Is Tim Walz?

Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) are our guests.
Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join the program as analysts to discuss Kamala Harris's VP selection and both sides' strategies to winning the ticket in November.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Larry Woods (D) and Bill Phillips (R) join the program as analysts to discuss Kamala Harris's VP selection and both sides' strategies to winning the ticket in November.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community