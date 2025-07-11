Who will be the New District 7 U.S. Representative?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressman Mark Green announced at the end of June that he will be stepping down as U.S. Representative for District 7 just six months into his second term. What happens next for constituents? This has left candidates scrambling to get paperwork filed to throw their hat in the ring for both Republicans and Democrats. See who is considering a bid for the seat. Host Ben Hall invites GOP Chair of Williamson County Steve Hickey and Perry County GOP Chair Bob Ousley to explain the demographics of the district and what voters in District 7 are looking for in their U.S. Representative satisfying citizens in cities like Nashville, Franklin and Clarksville as well as rural areas like Perry, Wayne, Hickman and Stewart Counties. A special primary election is set for October 7th and the General Election is set for December 2nd. (This show was recorded before the announcement)