Will School Choice in Tennessee Happen?

Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) is our guest.
TN State Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) of the 64th District is our guest.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Mar 15, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Passing legislation to enact a school voucher program statewide is inching closer to reality. To discuss this policy and why many find it controversial is Rep. Scott Cepicky of the 64th District.

