WTVF-NASHVILLE — Host Ben Hall and Dr. Clay Stauffer highlight potential solutions for bridging the partisan gap in a setting such as a church, and how conviviality can be reached.
Issues of Faith - Dr. Clay Stauffer - Woodmont Christian Church
Dr. Clay Stauffer offers potential solutions for bridging the partisan gap with Christian doctrine.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 16:55:38-05
