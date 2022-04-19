WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall sits down and chats with Rev. Edwin Sanders II from Metropolitan Interdenominational Church to discuss his time with HIV vaccine research and what his church is doing for the community on this edition of Issues of Faith.
A conversation with Rev. Edwin Sanders II
HIV research and community outreach
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:16:54-04
