A conversation with Rev. Edwin Sanders II

HIV research and community outreach
Ben Hall sits down and chats with Rev. Edwin Sanders II from Metropolitan Interdenominational Church to discuss his time with HIV vaccine research and what his church is doing for the community on this edition of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 19, 2022
