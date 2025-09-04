NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man of science and a man of faith write a book entitled "A Rabbi and a Doctor Walk into a Bar". A whimsical title with heavy, serious religious topics. Rabbi Mark Schiftan, Rabbi Emeritus at The Temple Nashville and Frank H. Boehm, M.D. Professor Emeritus, Dept. of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center went on walks together, having deep discussions about religious topics. Their viewpoints are put into this book in dialogue form. They hope to have the reader think about their own views and have discussions with friends.