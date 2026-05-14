Blended and Blessed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ines Franklin started her blended family 23 years ago. Franklin says "It was very difficult...Day 1 there were his kids, my kids, issues with the kids and each other, issues with the kids and us. It was a very difficult journey. We were looking for answers. "How to make this family work? is what we asked ourselves a lot. We didn't think we were going to make it, to be honest." Franklin realized pressures also came from outside their family nucleus with "...adopted, in-laws, ex's, halfs, every category." A discussion with her husband prompted a decision to go to church. They learned to put God and marriage first as a foundation for their family. Franklin decided this story was not just for them, but to share with others, especially blended families. She turned to the Beatitudes for guidance. "The Beatitudes spoke to me. Humility is a way to flouring, being merciful is a way to flourish, giving grace when you feel like you're not getting it back is a way to flourish. So this upside-down way of thinking was really the answer to the way for our family group."

LINK to: Inesfranklin.com