Christianity in Two Sentences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you strip down the meaning of Christianity, what do you end up with? Two Sentences is what Author Martin Thielen says is left - the building blocks of the Christian belief system. Join Ben Hall and Martin Thielen as they discuss what Christianity is in it's barest form. The answer is simple and a much needed reminder in these days where Christianity is used to a politician's advantage.

Link to DoubtersParish.com