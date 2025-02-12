Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Issues of Faith

Actions

Christianity in Two Sentences

Author Martin Thielen joins host Ben Hall as they discuss the Core of Christianity.
Author Martin Thielen joins host Ben Hall as they talk about the core of Christianity
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you strip down the meaning of Christianity, what do you end up with? Two Sentences is what Author Martin Thielen says is left - the building blocks of the Christian belief system. Join Ben Hall and Martin Thielen as they discuss what Christianity is in it's barest form. The answer is simple and a much needed reminder in these days where Christianity is used to a politician's advantage.
Link to DoubtersParish.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community