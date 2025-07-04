Christianity's Response to Division and Hatred

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Why is there a great divide between conservative and democratic values? If both sides attend the same church and hear the same message, why are their political actions so different? Should we be mixing politics with religion?

Mahatma Gandhi said "Religion can never be separated from Politics." He was referring to the moral principles and ethical values found in all faiths which we rely on for decision-making: Truth, non-violence and compassion. Politics without a moral compass is akin to a rudderless ship.

Pastor Davie Tucker from Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church and Host Ben Hall consider how people are justifying their choices with their faith and what can churches do to right the ship from seeking political power to aligning back to social and cultural enrichment of all. Would Jesus approve of the exclusion of certain people when his life and teachings are about bringing people together?