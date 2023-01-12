Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

Church Planting

What is church planting and how are they helping revitalize church attendance?
What is church planting and how is the Nashville Baptist Association trying to revitalize church attendance after Covid?
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 15:34:35-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall and Dwayne Lewis from the Nashville Baptist Association discuss potential church revitalization strategies in Nashville to increase attendance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap