Churches Allowed to Endorse Political Candidates, but Should They?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The IRS announcement in July would allow churches to endorse political candidates from the pulpit without losing their 501c status. But should churches do this? Vanderbilt Divinity School Professor of American Religious History James P. Byrd, Ph.D. and host Ben Hall discuss the ramifications of this ruling. In the 1800's, many churches endorsed candidates during political division, especially during the time of Lincoln. In 1954, the Johnson Amendment was created to separate church and state. Do members of church congregations want their church to be politically active or do they want their church to be a safe space?