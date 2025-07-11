Churches Question Parishioners' Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Hispanic men, women and children are being detained by ICE agents looking for undocumented people, fear perpetuates the Latino communities in Nashville. Incidences of parishioners heading to church then disappearing, leaving family and friends to worry of worst case scenarios. Due to heavy police activity in the areas around churches, a message from The Diocese of Nashville told Catholics that the Sunday obligation does not apply if they fear danger. Attendance has been around 50% since the Trump administration ordered its mass deportation policy. Other programs like the Immigrant Resettlement Program, food boxes and domestic violence shelters have been negatively impacted as well. Rick Musacchio from TN Catholic Conference and Jose Arias, Hispanic Media Manager of The Diocese of Nashville discuss these topics with host Ben Hall.