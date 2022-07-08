WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Aaron Stauffer, a professor at Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss religion’s role in community organization movements on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Community organizing and religion’s role
What is the religious impact on labor organizations and communities
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:57:50-04
