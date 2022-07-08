Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Issues of Faith

Actions

Community organizing and religion’s role

What is the religious impact on labor organizations and communities
Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Aaron Stauffer, a professor at Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss religion’s role in community organization movements on this episode of Issues of Faith.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 13:57:50-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Aaron Stauffer, a professor at Vanderbilt Divinity School, to discuss religion’s role in community organization movements on this episode of Issues of Faith.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap