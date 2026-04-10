Does America's Media Need a Faith-filled Reset?

NASHVILLE. TENN. (WTVF) — Jenny Nohelty, CEO of the Washington Policy Institute helped establish WPI to highlight under-reported or unreported stories relating to Christianity. "Depending on which channel you turn to, you are not getting both sides...podcasters, ancillary outlets and influencers are picking up these stories." Nohelty continues, "Pretty much everyone is the media now, especially looking at X or Twitter and social media in general." She believes "people have gotten so frustrated with different outlets that they've shut them off and are now going to social media."

One of the topics she feels is receiving little coverage is Christian Persecution. Nigeria is roughly 50-55% Muslim and 45% Christian. Although Nigeria's legal framework protects religious freedom and criminalizes murder, in some northern regions, Muslim Sharia Law may interpret "praying in public to Jesus" as insulting to God(Allah), Islam, and the prophet Muhammad and considered a crime. Nohelty disagrees, "They are actively hunting Christians to kill them in Nigeria. If you switch from Muslim to Christian, it's legal to go kill that person."