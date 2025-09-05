From Katrina to Tennessee Tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Regina Girten saw the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Amongst devastation, their family home. She didn't hesitate to jump in to help neighbors & friends but always keeping in mind New Orleans's lack of resources. After moving to Tennessee she answered the call again. During 2020 Wilson Co. tornadoes, she rallied her church congregation and with her Katrina experience, coordinated volunteers. Through Recover Wilson along with Jamie Tyner, the two church groups helped with tornado clean up throughout the county and later helped during other area disasters. For volunteer and donation information click Volunteer Network TN

