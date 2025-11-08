NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lead Pastor Terrell Somerville of Freedom Church in Gallatin tells how a prayer in a jail cell when he was 18 began his transformation to serving the Lord. Somerville recited the same two prayers every day. What did he pray for and how did he turn his life around?
From landing in jail to Leading for Jesus
Lead Pastor Terrell Somerville tells how a prayer in a jail cell began his transformation.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.