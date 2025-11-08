Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From landing in jail to Leading for Jesus

Lead Pastor Terrell Somerville tells how a prayer in a jail cell began his transformation.
Lead Pastor of Freedom Church in Gallatin starting his adulthood behind bars.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lead Pastor Terrell Somerville of Freedom Church in Gallatin tells how a prayer in a jail cell when he was 18 began his transformation to serving the Lord. Somerville recited the same two prayers every day. What did he pray for and how did he turn his life around?

